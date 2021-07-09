Left Menu

No decision yet on opening degree colleges: K'taka Dy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the government has not decided yet on the date of reopening of degree colleges in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 11:27 IST
Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the government has not decided yet on the date of reopening of degree colleges in the state. In a statement, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said that the focus is to vaccinate the students aged above 18 against coronavirus.

"The dates of opening the degree classes will be decided after consulting with all the stakeholders." Earlier, Narayan had earlier set a deadline for all the vice-chancellors to vaccinate all the degree college students, who are above 18 years of age, by July 7.

He had said that 65 per cent of students in government institutions and aided institutions have been vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

