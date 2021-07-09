Left Menu

Four dead in car-truck collision in Maharashtra’s Akola

Four men were killed after their car collided with a truck at a village in Akola district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, police said.The victims, who were residents of Malegaon tehsil in neighbouring Washim district, were returning home after visiting the famous Gajanan Maharaj temple at Shegaon in Buldhana district, they said.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 11:29 IST
Four men were killed after their car collided with a truck at a village in the Akola district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The victims, who were residents of Malegaon tehsil in neighboring Washim district, were returning home after visiting the famous Gajanan Maharaj temple at Shegaon in Buldhana district, they said. The deceased was in the age group of 28 to 34, police said. "When their car reached Ridhora village in Akola district around 1 am, it collided into the truck that was going in the opposite direction towards Khamgaon in Buldhana. The impact of the collision was so strong that three of the victims died on the spot," a police official said. After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. One injured person was taken to a government hospital in Akola, where he was declared dead, he added.

