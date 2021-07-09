Taliban says it is discussing ceasefire with Kabul -Russian agencies
The Taliban said it was discussing a possible ceasefire with the Afghan government and would halt its offensive if talks in Doha are successful, Russian news agencies reported as Taliban officials held a news conference in Moscow on Friday.
Taliban leaders renewed the long-stalled talks with Afghan government envoys in Qatar's capital Doha last week.
Reuters reported this week that the Taliban plan to present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government side as soon as next month.
