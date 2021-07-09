Left Menu

German constitutional court upholds EU unitary patent court

The court in Karlsruhe rejected two petitions seeking an injunction against a law passed by the German parliament last December to enact an EU agreement reached back in 2013 to set up a unified patent court. The plaintiffs had argued that the EU-wide patent regime violated Germany's constitutional right to democratic self-determination and that the 2013 agreement had wrongly asserted the primacy of EU over national law.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:04 IST
German constitutional court upholds EU unitary patent court
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's constitutional court on Friday struck down attempts to halt the creation of a unified framework for granting and enforcing patents in the European Union, finally clearing a roadblock that held up the reform for years. The court in Karlsruhe rejected two petitions seeking an injunction against a law passed by the German parliament last December to enact an EU agreement reached back in 2013 to set up a unified patent court.

The plaintiffs had argued that the EU-wide patent regime violated Germany's constitutional right to democratic self-determination and that the 2013 agreement had wrongly asserted the primacy of EU over national law. "The constitutional complaints in the main are inadmissible because the plaintiffs have not adequately demonstrated the possibility that their fundamental rights would be violated," the court said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021