BDC member’s brother-in-law killed in UP

A brother-in-law of a block development committee (BDC) member was allegedly killed when he resisted attempts of some persons to abduct his relative ahead of the voting for block panchayat head in the Khairighat area here, police said.

The incident took place Thursday night in Dinapurwa village night when Sudhir Yagyasaini, along with supporters and a gunner, reached BDC member Yadurai Devi's house to abduct her to get her vote for the post of block panchayat head, villagers said. Sudhir Yagyasaini is the husband of BJP's block panchayat head candidate Sarita Yagyasaini.

When Devi’s brother-in-law Mayaram (60) prevented them, he was hit with the butt of a gun and killed on the spot, police said.

BDC members are eligible to vote to elect the block panchayat head. The voting will be held on Jul 10.

Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh said an FIR has been registered against 10 persons including Sudhir Yagyasaini and the gunner deployed for the security of his wife Sarita.

Police have arrested two of the accused -- Ram Bhulawan Shukla and Jitendra Kumar -- and teams have been formed to arrest the others involved in the act, she said.

The matter has been taken seriously and elaborate security arrangements have been made, the SP said, adding the stringent National Security Act would also be invoked against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)