South African court dismisses Zuma's application to block arrest
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:05 IST
South Africa's high court on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application to block his arrest for contempt of court.
"The application is dismissed with costs," the judge presiding over the case said.
