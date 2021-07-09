Illegal arms making unit busted in UP's Hathras, 1 arrested

An illegal firearms manufacturing unit has been busted and one person arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police officials said on Friday.

The unit was set up in a hut near a tubewell located in farms outside Piparmai village in Sadabad area of Hathras district, the officials said.

Advertisement

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said around a dozen firearms, some unfinished firearms and ammunition were seized from the unit.

“The illegal firearms manufacturing unit was busted during a raid by a joint team of special operations group (SOG) and the local Sadabad police station,” he said.

“One accused, identified as Mahesh Jat alias Mahesh Singh, was arrested from the spot. He has a criminal history and cases already lodged against him in Mathura of loot and murder,” he added.

Jaiswal said 10 pistols, three guns and some unfinished firearms were seized from the spot along with ammunition and manufacturing equipment.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)