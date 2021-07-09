Anti-cow slaughter law: Hindu outfits want strict enforcement

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Friday urged the Karnataka government to strictly enforce the anti-cow slaughter law in the state.

Addressing reporters here, VHP regional working president M B Puranik said the district administration should create awareness on the law so that cattle are protected.

Advertisement

As per the Act, stringent action should be taken against those who slaughter cows and the police should also seize the livestock from the accused, he said.

VHP district president Gopal Kuthar, district convenor, Puneeth Attavar, Pradeep Pumpwell and Guruprasad Ullal were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)