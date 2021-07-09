Left Menu

Anti-cow slaughter law: Hindu outfits want strict enforcement

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:13 IST
Anti-cow slaughter law: Hindu outfits want strict enforcement
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Friday urged the Karnataka government to strictly enforce the anti-cow slaughter law in the state.

Addressing reporters here, VHP regional working president M B Puranik said the district administration should create awareness on the law so that cattle are protected.

As per the Act, stringent action should be taken against those who slaughter cows and the police should also seize the livestock from the accused, he said.

VHP district president Gopal Kuthar, district convenor, Puneeth Attavar, Pradeep Pumpwell and Guruprasad Ullal were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021