Delhi: 20-year-old man killed in Karawal Nagar

A 20-year-old man was killed in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar by family members of a girl, with whom he was in a relationship, police said on Friday.

He has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, they said and added that the girl's father has been arrested.

On Thursday, the Karawal Nagar police station received information that a body has been spotted near a gym. When a team reached the spot, it found that there were injury marks all over the body, a senior officer said.

During investigation, it was found that Deepak had come to visit his paternal uncle in Karawal Nagar Extension area on July 2, police said.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Deepak visited the girl’s house in Karawal Nagar, but her father, Satyavir, noticed him, the officer said.

Satyavir (46) was aware of their relationship and had objected to it several times, police said.

''On the night of the incident, he tied Deepak and thrashed him with a stick till he became unconscious. During interrogation, Satyavir also confessed that he assaulted Deepak with scissors which harmed him badly. Later, he got scared and called an acquaintance, Anuj,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

''With the Anuj's help, he dumped Deepak near World Gym,'' he said.

Efforts are being made to trace Anuj, police said, adding that Satyavir stitches school bags.

