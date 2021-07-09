Maha: Sex racket busted, woman arrested, 2 girls rescued

A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district for allegedly running a sex racket and two girls were rescued, police said on Friday.

A raid was conducted on a tip off and the woman has been charged under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and IPC provisions, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)