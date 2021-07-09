Left Menu

Maha: Sex racket busted, woman arrested, 2 girls rescued

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district for allegedly running a sex racket and two girls were rescued, police said on Friday.

A raid was conducted on a tip off and the woman has been charged under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and IPC provisions, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said.

