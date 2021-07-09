Chief of Naval Staff visits Western Naval Command

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh visited the Western Naval Command here, an official release said on Friday. Admiral Singh visited the Command on Wednesday and Thursday.

He was received by Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, said the release.

The CNS was briefed on various activities and operational readiness of the Command and he also participated in Monsoon Manthan series of training and wargames at the Maritime Warfare Centre, it stated.

