Turkey welcomes U.N. extension of cross-border Syria aid

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 00:34 IST
Ankara welcomed a U.N. Security Council decision on Friday to extend an operation providing aid to Syria across Turkey's border, and called on states to maintain such a constructive attitude to seal a lasting political solution to the crisis. Continuing the mandate is key "to meet the needs of the Syrian people," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Security Council reached the deal after Russia agreed to a compromise in last minute talks with the United States, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian help to millions of Syrians for the next 12 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

