Left Menu

2 held in connection with Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao firing incident

Two people have been taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the firing in the Bara Hindu Rao area on Thursday, said Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 12:47 IST
2 held in connection with Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao firing incident
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the firing in the Bara Hindu Rao area on Thursday, said Delhi Police. The police said that the firing took place over a property dispute.

Two onlookers died in the firing incident in the Bara Hindu Rao area of Delhi. The incident was reported around 9:21 pm on Thursday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021