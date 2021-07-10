2 held in connection with Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao firing incident
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people have been taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the firing in the Bara Hindu Rao area on Thursday, said Delhi Police. The police said that the firing took place over a property dispute.
Two onlookers died in the firing incident in the Bara Hindu Rao area of Delhi. The incident was reported around 9:21 pm on Thursday.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
