Left Menu

2 Odisha cops injured in gun-battle with Maoists: DGP

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 15:13 IST
2 Odisha cops injured in gun-battle with Maoists: DGP
  • Country:
  • India

At least two personnel of Odisha Police's elite Special Operation Group (SOG) were on Saturday injured in an ongoing gun-battle with Maoists in forests bordering Boudh and Kandhamal districts, Director General of Police Abhay said.

The condition of both the personnel is stable and they were air-lifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, the DGP, who accompanied the injured police personnel in the chopper, said.

The gun-battle broke out in Uma forest along the Boudh-Kandhamal district border early in the morning when security forces launched a combing operation in the area based on specific information, IG (Operation) Amitav Thakur said.

''During the search operation, members of CPI (Maoist) opened fire on security forces, in which two SOG commandos sustained bullet injuries,'' the DGP said, adding there is also information about injuries to the red rebels in the encounter.

The DGP, who was on a tour to Malkangiri and Koraput districts to review anti-LWE (Left-wing extremist) activities, cut short his programme at Sunabeda in Koraput and rushed to Padelpada in Boudh.

Abhay said he accompanied the injured police personnel along with a doctor in the chopper to Bhubaneswar.

The DGP thanked the CRPF for rushing some of its troops to the encounter site, and the BSF pilot who flew the chopper despite inclement weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021