Victory Flame received by Kerala CM at Military Station

PTI | Thiruvananathapuram | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 15:50 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
The Victory Flame was on Saturday received by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Pangode Military Station here and he paid tribute to the soldiers for winning the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Vijayan received the Victory Flame from Brigadier Katik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, at the Pangode War Memorial.

The Chief Minister laid a wreath at the memorial as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the victory over Pakistan and interacted with veterans and dependents of the war heroes.

Chief Secretary of Kerala V P Joy, State police chief Anil Kant, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhy and Brigadier Seshadri too laid wreaths and paid homage to the heroes.

Senior officials and soldiers from Pangode military station too attended the event.

The function began with 'Salami Shastra' saluting the martyrs followed by 'Shoka Shastra'.

The Victory Flame was then handed over to Navy Commander Sivasankar who would carry the torch to Kanyakumari.

The Victory Flame arrived here from Delhi on July 3 and weapons and equipment display were organised at Colachel Stadium on July 5.

