2 arrested in Bengal for duping people, Rs 4 lakh seized

PTI | Canning | Updated: 10-07-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons have been arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for allegedly duping people on the pretext of doubling their money by using a chemical, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Asit Halder, a resident of Gosaba area, the two were arrested from Basanti Police Station limits on Friday, and unaccounted cash of Rs 4 lakh was recovered from their possession, a senior officer said.

Search is on for another person who is part of the racket, he said.

Halder lost Rs 6 lakh as he fell into the trap of the fraudsters, the officer said.

The three persons had asked Halder to come to a house in Jyotishpur area of the district.

After reaching the house with Rs 6 lakh in cash, he was asked to put his money in a container and keep it in a room.

He was then asked to bring the chemical from another room, and pour it into the container in which the money was kept.

Once he had completed the exercise, the fraudsters told him to carry the container back home and open it after a day.

The victim found bundles of blank papers in the container when he opened it the next day, the officer said.

''The miscreants had removed the money from the container and put bundles of blank papers in it when Halder had gone to the other room to bring the chemical,'' the officer said while explaining the modus operandi of the racket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

