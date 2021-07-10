Punjab police busts MP-based illegal weapons supply network, one held

The Punjab police on Saturday claimed it has busted another Madhya Pradesh-based illegal arms supply network and arrested its main supplier.

This is the third such MP-based illegal weapon manufacturing and supply module busted by the Punjab Police in the last eight months. The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh alias Sweety Singh, a resident of Barwani district in MP.

He was found indulging in manufacturing and supplying high-quality illicit weapons to Punjab and other states in north India, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta here. The police also recovered three .32 bore pistols, along with three magazines from his possession, he added.

Earlier, Amritsar Rural Police had unearthed two such modules, including one illicit small arms manufacturing unit in MP with the arrest of smugglers, who were supplying weapons to gangsters, criminals and radicals in Punjab.

GP Gupta, in a statement, said the development came 10 days after the Kapurthala police in the follow-up operations led by SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh had arrested four robbers after recovering 10 pistols and one rifle along with ammunition from their possession. He said the arrested robbers revealed they were getting the supply of weapons from MP-based smuggler Sweety Singh and were hatching a conspiracy to carry out robberies, snatch money from petrol pumps as well as farmers.

The DGP said following these inputs, the Kapurthala police procured arrest warrants of Sweety Singh and a special police team from Kapurthala was despatched to Barwani district to arrest him after coordinating with the Madhya Pradesh Police. ''After vigorous efforts, the Punjab Police team, while working closely with MP police, managed to arrest Sweety Singh, who unsuccessfully attempted to evade arrest by crossing the Narmada river to enter the Maharashtra border,'' he said. The DGP also thanked the Madhya Pradesh Police for their enormous support in unearthing these illicit weapon manufacturing and supply units and modules.

Senior Superintendent of Police Khakh said Sweety had disclosed that he and his elder brother, Sumer Singh, were into the weapons manufacturing and supply trade from many years and they used to upload videos of pistols on various social media platforms to lure their customers and this is how the present robber module of Punjab established contact with them. He said initial investigations found that Sweety was running a YouTube channel in the name of 'Azad Group Munger' on which he used to flourish his illegal weapons business and when buyers ask about price, the group used to share their WhatsApp number. Sweety also revealed that more than 20 were involved in the business of manufacturing and sale of illicit weapons, especially .30 bore and .32 bore Pistols, Khakh added.

