Bengal man's body found inside well

PTI | Asansol | Updated: 10-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 18:34 IST
Bengal man's body found inside well
The body of a 27-year-old man was found inside a well in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday, police said.

Police and Fire Brigade personnel fished out the body from the well near a Kali temple in Modbhati area under the jurisdiction of Asansol South police station, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as local resident Raju Rakshit and his body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

