Bengal man's body found inside well

The body of a 27-year-old man was found inside a well in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday, police said.

Police and Fire Brigade personnel fished out the body from the well near a Kali temple in Modbhati area under the jurisdiction of Asansol South police station, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as local resident Raju Rakshit and his body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

