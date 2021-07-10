Left Menu

Gold merchant shot dead in Bengal

PTI | Balurghat | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:43 IST
A gold merchant has been shot dead by unidentified persons in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Tior village in Hili police station area on Friday night when 48-year-old Pradeep Karmakar was returning home with his wife on a motorcycle, carrying gold ornaments and money, an officer said.

Some motorcycle-borne miscreants blocked Karmakar's path and tried to snatch the gold ornaments from him, and as he resisted, they shot at his abdomen, he said.

The assailants then looted the valuables, the amount of which is yet to be ascertained, and fled the spot without harming the deceased's wife, the officer said.

Karmakar was initially taken to Balurghat hospital, from where he was referred to Kolkata as his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the state capital, the officer said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

