Delhi reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 81 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 81 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This is the 11th consecutive day that the city has reported less than 100 new cases.

The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.09 per cent and there are 792 active cases. According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the total count of cases in Delhi now stands at 14,35,030, including 14,09,226 recoveries.

The death toll due to the virus is 25,012. A total of 81,451 COVID-19 tests were done in the city in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said 88,17,257 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Delhi so far, including 67,66,972 first doses. A total of 20,50,285 beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated a new genome sequencing lab at ILBS Hospital for the detection of COVID variants. (ANI)

