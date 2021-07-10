Fire breaks out at Delhi's Rajghat power station, no causality reported
A fire broke out at Rajghat power station in Delhi on Saturday evening.
Updated: 10-07-2021 20:40 IST
A fire broke out at Rajghat power station in Delhi on Saturday evening. A transformer inside the powerhouse caught fire, Delhi fire services informed.
5 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality has been reported so far.
The fire has been controlled, and the cooling operation is underway. (ANI)
