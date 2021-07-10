Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Rajghat power station, no causality reported

A fire broke out at Rajghat power station in Delhi on Saturday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:40 IST
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Rajghat power station, no causality reported
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at Rajghat power station in Delhi on Saturday evening. A transformer inside the powerhouse caught fire, Delhi fire services informed.

5 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality has been reported so far.

The fire has been controlled, and the cooling operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021