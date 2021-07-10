Left Menu

Case filed against hospital for excessive billing

A case was registered against a childrens hospital here on Friday for allegedly overcharging a patient, police said.As per the complainant, his child was admitted at Chiranjeev Baal Hospital here under the Maharashtra governments health insurance scheme Mahatma Phule Arogya Yojana.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:38 IST
Case filed against hospital for excessive billing
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against a children's hospital here on Friday for allegedly overcharging a patient, police said.

As per the complainant, his child was admitted at Chiranjeev Baal Hospital here under the Maharashtra government's health insurance scheme Mahatma Phule Arogya Yojana. The hospital allegedly charged him Rs 19,500. The complainant approached the District Civil Surgeon and found that he had been charged Rs 5,303 in excess.

A complaint was registered at Sadar Bazar police station under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) and further probe is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021