Case filed against hospital for excessive billing

A case was registered against a children's hospital here on Friday for allegedly overcharging a patient, police said.

As per the complainant, his child was admitted at Chiranjeev Baal Hospital here under the Maharashtra government's health insurance scheme Mahatma Phule Arogya Yojana. The hospital allegedly charged him Rs 19,500. The complainant approached the District Civil Surgeon and found that he had been charged Rs 5,303 in excess.

A complaint was registered at Sadar Bazar police station under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) and further probe is on, police said.

