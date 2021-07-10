Left Menu

Haryana: Farmers clash with police in Yamunanagar

PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:43 IST
Haryana: Farmers clash with police in Yamunanagar
  • Country:
  • India

A group of farmers on Saturday clashed with police when they tried to force their way through barricades to head towards a venue where Haryana minister Mool Chand Sharma was to come.

Some farmers and police personnel received minor injuries in the incident. Later, protesting farmers were detained by police.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma was to address a party meeting at Jagadhari in Yamunanagar.

When farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws came to know about the arrival of the minister, they started heading towards the venue of the meeting.

Police personnel were deployed and barricades were also put to prevent farmers from going towards the meeting hall.

However, farmers tried to remove barricades with the help of tractors.

Some farmers carrying black flags even climbed the barricades while being adamant on holding a protest against the minister.

A protester said they had warned the state authorities beforehand not to allow the BJP's programme but despite that they decided to hold the same.

Meanwhile, farmers held protests in Hisar against Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar and state minister Kamlesh Dhanda in Jind.

Farmers are protesting against leaders of the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana over the Centre' three farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021