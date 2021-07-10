Left Menu

National Lok Adalat held virtually in all district courts in Delhi

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) organized national Lok Adalat virtually in all district court complexes of the national capital on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) organized national Lok Adalat virtually in all district court complexes of the national capital on Saturday. DSLSA organised national Lok Adalat under the guidance of its Patron-in-Chief and Delhi High Court Chief Justice Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel and its Executive Chairperson and Delhi HC Judge Justice Vipin Sanghi.

DSLSA, in its statement, said that this national Lok Adalat immensely benefited those litigants who were interested to have their matters disposed of amicably and this also reduce the burden of the Courts. In this national Lok Adalat, cases under Section 138, N.I. Act, criminal compoundable cases, MACT, civil cases, bank recovery matters and cases under labour disputes were taken up virtually through video conferencing.

In all, 163 benches were constituted all across Delhi in all court complexes wherein a total of 26,276 cases were disposed of pertaining to the above-mentioned jurisdictions, which were pending at district courts of Delhi. "In all, the settlement and fine amount were approx Rs 123.64 crore. Out of the aforesaid data, 582 cases of MACT were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 51.04 crores," DSLSA said in a statement.

"Lok Adalat benches were also constituted at Delhi High Court, New Delhi where 48 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 2.26 crores. Moreover, Lok Adalat benches were also constituted at District Consumer Forums where 17 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 44.50 Lakh," DSLSA said. (ANI)

