Left Menu

Fraudulent elements trying to dupe people via fake job ads for Patna Metro: DMRC

In addition, DMRC does not appoint any external agency or individual for its recruitment process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:45 IST
Fraudulent elements trying to dupe people via fake job ads for Patna Metro: DMRC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The DMRC on Saturday alerted job aspirants to ''unscrupulous elements'' trying to deceive people with fake recruitment advertisements as well as offer letters for the ongoing Patna Metro project The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working on the Patna Metro project.

''It has come to the notice of Delhi Metro's management that some unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive job seekers by issuing fake recruitment advertisements as well as offer letters for the ongoing Metro project in Patna,'' it said in a statement.

The DMRC authorities said that in case any such fraudulent activity is noticed, it is to be immediately reported to the police for necessary action.

''This is to clarify that the recruitment process in the DMRC is fully computerised and selections are made purely on merit. In addition, DMRC does not appoint an external agency or individual for its recruitment process. All relevant notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website,'' the statement said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021