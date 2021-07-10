Left Menu

Maha: Use of drones, paragliders banned in MBVV police limits

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:46 IST
The use of drones, paragliders, remote controlled micro light aircraft have been banned in the limits of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate which comprises some areas of Thane and Palghar districts, an official said on Saturday.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vijaykant Sagar, will be in force till September 9, and has been brought in to avoid hazards that these flying objects may cause, he said.

''The order will, however, not be applicable in cases where special permission has been taken from authorities,'' he added.

