MP: Bhim Army chief seeks CBI probe of murder of Dalit family

The bodies of Mamata Balai 45, her daughters Rupali 21 and Divya 14 as well as relatives Puja 15 and Pawan 14, all of whom had been missing since May 13, were found buried in an agricultural field on June 29.

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 11-07-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 23:21 IST
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Image Credit: ANI
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday met relatives of the five members of a Dalit family who were killed at Nemawar town in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district and demanded a CBI probe.

"I have come here from Delhi to make MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan break his silence on the gruesome killings. We will not sit quiet until a CBI probe is ordered,'' he told reporters. The bodies of Mamata Balai (45), her daughters Rupali (21) and Divya (14) as well as relatives Puja (15) and Pawan (14), all of whom had been missing since May 13, were found buried in an agricultural field on June 29. As per the police, Surendra Rajput, who was in a relationship with Rupali but was about to marry another girl, was behind the murders.

Rajput allegedly got angry after Rupali wrote a post on social media containing wrong information about the girl.

He, alongwith his brother Virendra and friends Vivek Tiwari, Rajkumar, Manoj Korku and Karan Korku killed five members of the family and buried them in the field, police claimed.

All six accused have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

