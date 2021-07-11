Left Menu

Farmer dies by suicide in Bengal's rice bowl Bardhaman

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 11-07-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 00:11 IST
Farmer dies by suicide in Bengal's rice bowl Bardhaman
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old farmer has died by suicide in West Bengal's rice bowl Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.

Tapas Bhattacharya's family members alleged that he consumed pesticide at his home in Basuda village in Bhatar police station area on Friday after incurring agricultural losses and failing to repay debts, an officer said.

Preliminary investigation found the failure to repay debts to be the reason behind the extreme step, and a case of unnatural death has been registered, he said.

Jagannath Chatterjee, Deputy Director of Agriculture, however, claimed that there is no record of crop failure and there might be other reasons behind the suicide.

Family sources said that the deceased's both sons lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''My brother had suffered crop failures for two consecutive years and failed to repay the loans,'' the deceased's brother Prasad Bhattacharya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021