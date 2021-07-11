Leaders of N.Korea, China vow greater cooperation in face of foreign hostility -KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-07-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 02:53 IST
The leaders of North Korea and China traded messages vowing to strengthen cooperation on the anniversary of their treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between the two countries, North Korea's KCNA news agency reported on Sunday.
In a message to China's Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said cooperation is vital in the face of hostile foreign forces, while Xi promised to bring cooperation "to a new stage", KCNA said.
