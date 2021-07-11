Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

At least 8 killed in Mogadishu by suicide bomb targeting government convoy

A suicide car bomb targeting a government convoy exploded at a busy junction in Somalia's capital on Saturday, killing at least eight people, an eyewitness told Reuters. Abdiasis Abu Musab, military operations spokesperson for the al-Qaida-linked militant group al-​Shabaab, told Reuters it was responsible for Saturday's attack. The group, which wants to overthrow the government and impose its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law, frequently carries out such bombings.

Colombian ex-soldier killed in Haiti was hired as bodyguard, sister says

A Colombian former soldier killed during a gun battle with Haitian police and accused of involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise had been hired as a bodyguard, his sister said on Saturday. Haitian authorities said Moise was killed early on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/rival-haitian-leaders-battle-power-after-presidents-assassination-2021-07-10 by foreign, trained assassins: 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.

Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party won the most seats in Ethiopia's parliamentary election, the election board said on Saturday, a victory that assures him another term in office. Abiy hailed the June 21 vote as the country's first free and fair election after decades of repressive rule. However, an opposition boycott, war in the northern region of Tigray, ethnic violence and logistical challenges in some areas overshadowed the election. Voting did not take place in three of Ethiopia's 10 regions.

Leaders of N.Korea, China vow greater cooperation in face of foreign hostility: KCNA

The leaders of North Korea and China traded messages vowing to strengthen cooperation on the anniversary of their treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between the two countries, North Korea's KCNA news agency reported on Sunday. In a message to China's Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said their relationship is vital in the face of hostile foreign forces, while Xi promised to bring cooperation "to a new stage", KCNA said.

Gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president's killing

One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders said on Saturday his men would take to the streets in protest at the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, threatening to pitch the impoverished Caribbean nation deeper into chaos. Jimmy Cherizier, an ex-cop known as Barbecue who heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs, railed against police and opposition politicians whom he accused of colluding with the "stinking bourgeoisie" to "sacrifice" Moise.

UK's Johnson to announce high street regeneration plans next week

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out next week plans to regenerate Britain's high streets by expanding outdoor dining and investing more in sports facilities as part of his promise to "level up" the country's economy. Johnson, who won a 2019 election thanks largely to voters in struggling regions of England, has said he wants to tackle regional inequalities and make sure areas outside of the economic powerhouse London have more opportunities.

Majority of Brazilians support impeaching Bolsonaro, poll shows

For the first time, a majority of Brazilians support impeaching President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a poll released on Saturday, as serious graft allegations related to vaccine procurement hit the right-wing leader's already battered image. According to the survey by Datafolha, 54% of Brazilians support a proposed move by the country's lower house to open impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro, while 42% oppose it. In the last Datafolha survey on the issue, released in May, supporters and opponents of impeachment were essentially tied.

Iranian exiles protest, demand prosecution of president-elect

Supporters of Iran's exiled opposition rallied in Berlin and elsewhere on Saturday to demand the prosecution of the Islamic Republic's newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, whom they accuse of crimes against humanity. Flag-waving demonstrators rallied at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and other locations as part of a Free Iran World Summit that featured speeches by former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

No injuries, damage in attack against U.S. forces in Syria- defense official

U.S. forces in eastern Syria took indirect fire on Saturday but initial reports did not indicate any casualties or damage, a U.S. defense official told Reuters. The incident was the latest in a series of attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria in recent days.

Clashes between police, Caracas gang leave 26 dead, Venezuela says

Clashes between police and a gang in northwestern Caracas this week have left at least 26 dead, including four officers, and 38 people injured, Venezuelan Interior Minister Carmen Melendez said on Saturday. The casualty count comes after several days of heavy gunfire left some capital residents fleeing their homes and snarled traffic in several neighborhoods, as authorities in the crime-stricken city push back on what analysts describe as a gang's effort to expand its territory beyond the Cota 905 barrio.

