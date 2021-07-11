COVID-19: Nearly 100 pc of Delhi Police staff, kin vaccinated

By Gaurav Arora The Delhi Police has been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, with over 90 per cent of the staff fully vaccinated against the virus, while nearly all receiving the first jab.

It has become imperative to focus on the safety of the COVID warriors and that is why Delhi Police has made arrangements for complete vaccination of its personnel and their family members, a statement said. 70 per cent of police family members have also received both the doses of vaccine and the police force is hopeful to achieve full vaccination shortly.

The staff has been motivated through webinars and SMS messages from time to time and through various circulars issued in this regard. Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava also interacted with police personnel through a webinar and exhorted all to encourage their kin to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Although 12 policemen have succumbed to the virus despite having received both doses, the recovery rate remains more than 99 per cent among those who have been vaccinated. The Delhi Police has also arranged for dedicated centres for the vaccination of police personnel and their family members, with able inputs from the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) which also activated its office bearers in motivating and educating family members about the importance of vaccination in eradicating the virus.

The police launched a vaccination drive for kin of police personnel between the age of 18 - 45 years, also at these dedicated centres. At the start of the second wave, two dedicated Covid Care Centres were set up for infected police personnel and their family members at Rohini and Shahdara Districts, with complete facilities like food, medicine, oxygen supply and availability of medical experts like doctors and nurses. (ANI)

