Delhi HC seeks centre's response on MP lawyers' body plea against DRT transfer to Lucknow

The Delhi High Court has sought response from the Centre on a plea by a Madhya Pradesh lawyers body challenging the transfer of the presiding officer of the Debt Recovery Tribunal DRT, Jabalpur to DRT Lucknow.

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Centre on a plea by a Madhya Pradesh lawyers' body challenging the transfer of the presiding officer of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Jabalpur to DRT Lucknow. The notice was issued by a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on the petition by the State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh on July 9. The petition, through advocate Mrigank Prabhakar, also seeks the appointment of a regular full-time incumbent presiding officer for DRT Jabalpur. The council stated in the petition that shifting the DRT to a place 600 km away ''ruptures and disturbs the convenience, affording capacity, reach of the litigants''.

It is submitted that shifting DRT Jabalpur to other states is clearly arbitrary, dehors the provisions of the Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act (RDDBFI Act).

The council prays that the court issue any appropriate order quashing the impugned notification.

It states that the council was statutorily established and was entitled to preserve, protect and further the interest of its member lawyers across Madhya Pradesh. The matter would be heard next in August.

