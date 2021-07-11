Left Menu

Man held with cannabis in J-K’s Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-07-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 16:25 IST
Man held with cannabis in J-K's Udhampur
Police arrested a man and seized 600 grams of cannabis from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

A police party was patrolling at Zero-Morh Flata area when they spotted a person who was roaming in a suspicious manner, they said.

When police questioned him, he tried to flee but was nabbed by the alert personnel, the officials said.

During his search, 600 grams of cannabis was recovered from his possession, they said.

The man was identified as Ramesh Kumar, the officials said.

A case was registered at police station Rehambal and further investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

