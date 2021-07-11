Maha: Two doctors booked for molestation in separate incidents; one held
Two separate FIRs were registered against two doctors for allegedly molesting a nurse and a patient at Tulinj and Navghar in the Mumbai metropolitan region MMR in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday, adding one of the accused was arrested.
Two separate FIRs were registered against two doctors for allegedly molesting a nurse and a patient at Tulinj and Navghar in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday, adding one of the accused was arrested. In Tulinj, a doctor had allegedly inappropriately touched a 19-year-old nurse working in his hospital and also threatened her against disclosing the incident, an official said. An FIR was registered on Friday. The doctor is yet to be arrested, he said. In another incident which occurred in Navghar area, a doctor, 50, allegedly molested a woman during treatment, another oficial said, adding the accused doctor was arrested.
Separate cases were registered against the accused doctors under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation.
