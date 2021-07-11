Left Menu

NIA carries out searches in Kashmir in connection with circulation of ISIS propaganda

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-07-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 17:57 IST
NIA carries out searches in Kashmir in connection with circulation of ISIS propaganda
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday carried out searches at seven places in Srinagar and Anantnag in south Kashmir in connection with a case related to circulation of propaganda by banned terror group ISIS, the agency said.

The spokesperson of the NIA said a case was registered on June 29 in connection with the conspiracy of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youths in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State.

In this connection, an India-centric online propaganda magazine 'the Voice of Hind' ( VOH) is published on monthly basis to incite and radicalise youths by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred, the spokesperson said.

To execute its nefarious plan, an organised campaign has been launched in cyberspace which is supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities.

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS-related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalising and recruiting members into its fold.

Searches in the case on Sunday led to the recovery and seizure of a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops and hard disks, and T-shirts having the ISIS logo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021