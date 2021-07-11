Left Menu

Cycling-Kuss wins Tour de France stage 15

Reuters | Andorra | Updated: 11-07-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 21:13 IST
American Sepp Kuss won the 15th stage of the Tour de France, a 191.3-km mountain trek from Ceret to Andorra on Sunday. The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed from the day's breakaway thanks to a sharp attack in the last climb before holding off Alejandro Valverde in the descent to the finish with the Spanish veteran taking second place.

Monday is the race's second rest day.

