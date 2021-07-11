Left Menu

Three arrested for robbery in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 23:15 IST
Three arrested for robbery in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested for allegedly beating up a man and robbing him in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

They were identified as Lakhvinder Singh (25), Deepak (24) and Aakash (24), the police said.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place on the night of July 9 near the Sher-e-Panjab Dhaba in Raghubir Nagar, they said.

Quoting the victim, the police said the assailants allegedly beat him up and took away his mobile phone and wallet which had Rs 700 in it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said the victim's mobile phone, a belt and Rs 330 were recovered from the accused and the scooty used in the crime was seized.

Singh was found to be involved in four cases of theft and Deepak was previously involved in a case under the Delhi Excise Act, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021