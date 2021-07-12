MP: 3 of family killed in bike-truck collision in Chhatarpur

Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Damotipura village, located about 25 km from the district headquarters, Pipat police station in-charge Dharmendra Jaunbar said. The victims, in the age group of 20 to 26 years and belonging to one family, were returning to their village Jamunia Purva from Hatwa when a speeding truck coming from the opposite side hit their two-wheeler, he said. After the accident, the truck driver fled leaving his vehicle behind, he said. The bodies were handed over to their family members after the post-mortem on Monday morning, he said, adding that search was on for the truck driver.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)