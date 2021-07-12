Left Menu

PMO announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of people killed in Rajasthan lightning strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in parts of Rajasthan.

Updated: 12-07-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 11:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in parts of Rajasthan. The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 from PMNRF for the people who were injured.

"PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to the injured," the office of the Prime Minister tweeted. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the state. He has also ordered compensation for the injured.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed his deepest condolences over the deaths of people due to lightning strikes in several districts of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner, Anand Srivastava said informed that 29 people were rescued from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them.

"With the help of locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. They were taken to the hospital. Of these, 16 people have died," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

