Jordan court sentences ex-royal court chief to 15 years in alleged plot to destabilise monarchy

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 12-07-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 13:35 IST
A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced a former royal confidant, Bassem Awadallah, alongside a minor royal to 15 years in jail on charges of attempting to destabilise the monarchy.

The court said it had confirmed evidence backing the charges against the pair and that they had both been determined to harm the monarchy by pushing former heir to the throne Prince Hamza as an alternative to the king. (Reporting By Suleiman Al-Khalidi; writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

