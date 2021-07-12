Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates developmental projects in Gandhinagar, Kalol

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated several developmental projects in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and Kalol.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-07-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 13:40 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating developmental project in Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

He laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 448 crores in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar. Shah also inaugurated the Civic Centre at Bopal, Ahmedabad costing Rs 4 crores and the newly constructed Reading Room costing Rs 7 crores as well as the Community Hall and Party Plot at Bejalpur. He also inaugurated various projects of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Western Railway.

Earlier in an official statement, the Home Minister stated that in terms of development, Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency will be at the forefront among all Lok Sabha constituencies in the country before 2024. He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development-oriented vision and said PM Modi is a leader who ensures that the development work continues even after his tenure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

