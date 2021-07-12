5G rollout: Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing Juhi Chawla's plea, matter adjourned

Delhi High Court judge Justice Sanjeev Naurla on Monday recused from hearing Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla's plea in connection with the dismissal of her lawsuit against 5G wireless network technology and the matter was adjourned till July 29.

''This has to go to another bench. Subject to the order of the Chief Justice, list before another bench on July 29,'' the judge said.

Advertisement

Justice Narula did not assign any reason for refusing to hear Chawla's plea.

Justice J R Midha had last week directed that Chawla's application, which seeks that her lawsuit against 5G rollout be declared 'rejected' instead of 'dismissed', be placed before Justice Narula after the deposit of previously imposed Rs 20 lakh costs.

Chawla's counsel argued that the plaint, which never went up to the level of suit, could only be rejected or returned in terms of the Civil Procedure Code, not dismissed.

The court had granted a week for depositing the costs after Chawla decided to not press the application for its waiver. Application for refund of court fees was also withdrawn by Chawla.

In June, the court had described the lawsuit by Chawla and two others against 5G rollout as ''defective'', ''abuse of process of law'' and filed for ''gaining publicity'' and dismissed it with costs.

Justice Midha said the plaint in which questions have been raised about health hazards due to the 5G technology was ''not maintainable'' and was ''stuffed with unnecessary Scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments'' which are liable to be struck down.

The court said the suit filed by actress-environmentalist and others was to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in the repeated disruptions thrice by unknown miscreants who continued disruptions despite repeated warnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)