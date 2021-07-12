Left Menu

HC seeks state govt stand on plea to quash parole to convicts in Sister Abhaya murder case

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:31 IST
HC seeks state govt stand on plea to quash parole to convicts in Sister Abhaya murder case
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the state government on a plea seeking withdrawal of the parole granted to the convicts in the Sister Abhaya murder case.

A bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and Ziyad Rahman A A issued notice to the Kerala government, the Director General (DG) of Prisons and the two convicts, seeking their stand on the petition moved by Jomon Puthenpurackal, a human rights activist and one of the witnesses in the murder case.

Advocate V S Sudheer, representing the petitioner, confirmed that the high court issued notice in the matter.

The two convicts -- Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy -- were granted parole for 90 days on May 11 and 12 by the DG Prisons, who has contended that the decision was taken on the recommendations of a High Powered Committee set up on the orders of the Supreme Court to decongest jails and prevent spread of COVID-19 among the prisoners.

However, the committee, in its June 28 letter, contended that it has not authorised grant of parole to convicts undergoing life imprisonment and that in the instant case, the two convicts were given the relief on the orders of the state government.

Referring to the letter of the committee, Puthenpurackal has sought quashing of the parole orders.

He contended that while granting the relief of special leave or parole of 90 days to the two convicts, the Jail Superintendents concerned were required to take into consideration the nature of the offence they had committed.

Then 21-year-old Sister Abhaya's body was found in the well of the St.Pious convent at Kottayam in Kerala on March 27, 1992.

Abhaya, a second year student of BCM college, Kottayam, was staying at the convent and according to the prosecution she witnessed an illicit relationship allegedly between the two convicts and Fr Jose Puthrikkayil following which they hacked her with an axe and threw her into the well.

Puthrikkayil was discharged from the case due to lack of evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021