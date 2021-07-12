Left Menu

9 arrested for illegal sale of meat in UP

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:49 IST
Nine persons were caught red-handed while illegally selling meat in a dilapidated house near a mosque here, police said on Sunday Acting on a tip off, arrests were made from the house near Madina Masjid in Bhuteshwar area and 30 kg of meat was recovered, Superintendent of Police (SP) Martand Prakash Singh said.

One axe, two gandasas (large blades used at slaughterhouse), two tarazus (balance machines) and weights were also seized, he said.

The accused were arrested under relevant Sections of Uttar Pradesh Govadh Nivaran Adhiniyam for illegally selling meat in an abandoned area, police said, adding the case was registered against them at Kotwali police station. The kingpin of the gang, Gulfam, hails from Shergarh town, they said.

