Left Menu

Hundreds witness symbolic Rath Yatra at Mathura's Bankey Bihar temple

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:44 IST
Hundreds witness symbolic Rath Yatra at Mathura's Bankey Bihar temple
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of devotees paid obeisance to the principal deity of the famous Bankey Bihari temple here during a symbolic Rath Yatra ceremony on Monday.

As part of the ceremony, the idol of Lord Krishna was seated in a chariot made of 160 kg of silver and taken from the sanctum sanctorum to the 'Jagmohan' area of the temple for devotees' 'darshan'.

Temple priest Gyanendra Kishor Goshwami said a special prayer was held early in the morning ahead of the Rath Yatra.

The chariot used in the yatra was made nine years ago, he said.

The Rath Yatra concluded with special prayers and chants, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021