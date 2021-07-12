Three arrested for selling LSD, ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 12 (PTI): Three people, including an employee of an e-commerce firm,were arrested here on Monday by Excise Department officials on charge of illegal possession, transportation and sale of drugs.

The officials, acting on a tip off, raided an area in Secunderabad and seized 1.1 kg of dry ganja, 20 grams of Hashish oil, two grams of MDMA , 10 LSD blots and five grams of charas from them, Assistant Excise (Enforcement) Superintendent N Anjireddy said in a press release.

During questioning the three revealed that they were drug addicts and started selling them to customers to get more money, he said The main drug suppliers have been identified and a search was on to nab them, he added.

LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) is sold in tablet or liquid form, and is known to be one of the most potent 'mood- changing' chemicals while MDMA (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine) is used as a recreational or party drug.

