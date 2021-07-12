Murder accused escapes prison by swapping identity with petty offender

A murder accused escaped from jail by swapping identity with another prisoner who was about to be released, authorities said on Monday.

It was more than two weeks after the breakout that the authorities realised that Ajit, accused in a case of murder, was missing from the jail.

Advertisement

He switched identity with petty offender, Vikas, lodged in the same jail, and escaped on June 21, according to Jailor Kamlesh Singh.

Vikas was kept in preventive detention under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code and was to be released from jail.

Circle Officer (CO) Himanshu Gaurav said a case was registered against Ajit and Vikas for cheating.

A police team has been sent to Ghaziabad to look for the former, who was arrested on murder charges on June 10, the CO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)