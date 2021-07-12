U.S. stands with Cuban people in call for freedom, relief from pandemic -Biden

Left Menu

The United States stands with the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the coronavirus pandemic and decades of repression, President Joe Biden said on Monday. "The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The United States stands with the people of Cuba in their call for freedom and relief from the coronavirus pandemic and decades of repression, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected," Biden said in a statement. "The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

