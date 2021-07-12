Minor thrashed on suspicion of theft in Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old boy was thrashed by a group of people, who also shaved his head and eyebrows, on suspicion of theft in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said Monday.
The incident took place on Saturday in the Gurjarbas area of the district when some people suspected the Dalit boy of stealing vehicle batteries, they said.
They beat him up with sticks, shaved his head and eyebrows and posted the video online, they added.
A case has been lodged in this regard under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes) Act.
“The matter is being investigated,'' Ramganj Station House Officer (SHO) Satendra Singh Negi said.
He said the matter came into light after the video of the incident went viral on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Man detained on suspicion of espionage in Rajasthan
Quit India Movement anniversary: Rajasthan govt to honour all freedom fighters
RJD has decided to celebrate 'Dalit messiah' Ram Vilas Paswan’s birth anniversary to commemorate his contribution to Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
Ashok Gehlot writes to PM, seeks his intervention for adequate supply of vaccines to Rajasthan
Tejashwi reaches out to Chirag; RJD to celebrate birth anniv of 'Dalit messiah' Ram Vilas Paswan