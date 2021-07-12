France says EU has decided to pressure Lebanese leaders with sanctions
France said the European Union had reached a consensus to slap sanctions on Lebanese leaders to pressure them to form a stable government, the French foreign minister said on Monday.
"Lebanon has been in self-destruct mode for several months," Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Brussels. "Now there is a major emergency situation for a population that is in distress."
