France says EU has decided to pressure Lebanese leaders with sanctions

France said the European Union had reached a consensus to slap sanctions on Lebanese leaders to pressure them to form a stable government, the French foreign minister said on Monday.

"Lebanon has been in self-destruct mode for several months," Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Brussels. "Now there is a major emergency situation for a population that is in distress."

